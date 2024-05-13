 Shaheen Afridi hits back as Afghan fan misbehaves with Pakistan star, calls security during 2nd Ireland T20I | Crickit
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Shaheen Afridi hits back as Afghan fan misbehaves with Pakistan star, calls security during 2nd Ireland T20I

ByHT Sports Desk
May 13, 2024 09:27 PM IST

After the argument, Shaheen Shah Afridi called security, and the fan removed him from the ground.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been involved in an unfortunate incident during the second T20I between Pakistan and Ireland in Dublin. The premier Pakistan paceman got engaged in a heated verbal exchange with an Afghanistan fan who used foul language for him. The incident happened when Afridi was making his way to the ground. The video also went viral, and Afridi looked miffed by the fan's behaviour. It wasn't the first time when a fan crossed the line and misbehaved with a player, but Shaheen handled it well and remained calm despite the inappropriate words used by the fan.

Afghan fan misbehaves with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi
Afghan fan misbehaves with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi(X Image)

After an argument with the fan, Shaheen called security, and the fan removed him from the ground.

In recent times, Pakistan and Afghanistan have played several close matches in white-ball formats where the fans of both teams have engaged in some heated exchanges in the stands.

Meanwhile, after losing the first T20I, Pakistan bounced back and won the second T20I to level the series. Babar Azam and Co. have successfully chased down Ireland's competitive total of 193/7 with more than three overs to spare, courstesey a 140-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78), giving Pakistan's standout skipper a record-breaking 45th T20I triumph.

During the game, Shaheen achieved a historic feat by completing 300 wickets in international cricket. He dismissed Ireland captain Paul Stirling to reach the 300-wicket landmark. Overall, he finished the game with figures of 3/40 in his four-over spell.

The series will be decided in the third and final game of the three-match series will be played in Dublin on Tuesday.

Recently, Shaheen alongside Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus and UAE batter Muhammad Waseem was nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for April 2024.

"A trio of stars from Namibia, UAE and Pakistan have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for April 2024," ICC stated in an official statement.

Pakistan's pace spearhead displayed his remarkable performance ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, finishing as his team's top wicket-taker in their T20I series against New Zealand last month.

News / Cricket News / Shaheen Afridi hits back as Afghan fan misbehaves with Pakistan star, calls security during 2nd Ireland T20I

