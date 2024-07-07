Shahid Afridi perishes for golden duck after rousing reception vs India Champions, dismissal sparks meme fest

New tournament but same old Shahid Afridi - the iconic cricketer was trolled for his batting no-show against India Champions in the ongoing edition of the World Championship of Legends. The legendary Pakistani all-rounder received a rousing reception from fans when the former Pakistan skipper walked out to bat against India Champions in the blockbuster clash of the World Championship of Legends at Edgbaston on Saturday. All 23,000 seats at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground were sold out for the World Championship of Legends match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan champions in Birmingham. Afridi was trolled by fans for his golden duck dismissal against India Champions(X-Getty Images)

Batting first in the high-scoring clash between the cricketing superpowers, Pakistan Champions were expecting a late flourish from Afridi when the power-hitter replaced Sohaib Maqsood in the death overs. The celebrated cricketer was welcomed with ‘Afridi Afridi’ chants at the famous venue. Though Afridi had a grand reception upon his arrival, the ex-Pakistan all-rounder failed to live up to expectations as he notched up a golden duck. Afridi's golden duck also triggered noteworthy responses from netizens on social media. Afridi was handed a golden duck by Dhawal Kulkarni in the 18th over of the Pakistan Champions innings.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also attended the World Championship of Legends match between India and Pakistan champions at Edgbaston. Ajay was seen interacting with former Pakistani skipper Afridi. Talking about the match, Pakistan Champions posted a gigantic total of 243/4 in 20 overs. Openers Sharjeel Khan (72) and Kamran Akmal (77) laid the foundation of the match-winning total against India Champions. In reply, Harbhajan Singh and Co. posted 175/9 in 20 overs to lose the match by 68 runs. Sharjeel was named the Player of the Match for his quick-fire knock against India Champions.