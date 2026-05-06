‘Shameless’: Yuvraj Singh calls out Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill

Yuvraj Singh received a thoughtful gift from Rishabh Pant after helping him with guidance ahead of the ongoing IPL season. Known for mentoring young Indian players, Yuvraj spent time with Pant in the lead-up to the tournament, focusing largely on the mental side of his game. The wicketkeeper-batter had endured a difficult previous season and also missed out on this year’s T20 World Cup squad, which saw him slip down the pecking order in white-ball cricket, particularly in T20Is. Keen to turn things around, Pant reached out for support, with Yuvraj working closely with him during training sessions to rebuild confidence and sharpen his approach. Yuvraj Singh pulled Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma's legs. (PTI Images)

As a token of appreciation, Pant presented Yuvraj with a golf club, a gesture that reflected both gratitude and a personal touch. Since stepping away from cricket, Yuvraj has taken a keen interest in golf, often spending time on the course with former teammates and enjoying the sport as part of his post-retirement routine.

Yuvraj shared a video on social media thanking Rishabh Pant for the thoughtful gesture, revealing the message written on the golf bag: “Dear Yuvi paaji, thank you for your support and guidance. See you on the golf course. Love RP.”

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The veteran all-rounder appreciated the gift, but also added a light-hearted touch. He playfully took a dig at his other mentees - Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Prabhsimran Singh, Naman Dhir, Abdul Samad and Priyansh Arya, telling them to “have some shame” for not matching Pant’s gesture.