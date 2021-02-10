There were a lot of anxious moments even till late Day 4 of the first Test for England fans and former cricketers. Joe Root’s decision to delay the declaration in both the innings – especially the second – had been one of the major talking points of the Test match. That England managed to beat India comfortably by 227 runs in Chennai did manage to douse the fire but the smokes still kept rising.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne and England fast bowler Stuart Broad had a debate on Twitter about England’s tactics.

It all started when Vaughan took to Twitter to express his dismay at Root’s decision to have a deep cover when off-spinner Dom Bess was bowling the last over of Day 4 with England having set India a target in excess of 400 on a track which had started to assist the spinners.

“I would like to know from spinners out there WHY spinners have a cover point on the boundary when you have near on 400 on the board on a pitch that is spinning square ... and you an off spinner bowling ... and it’s the last over of the day !!!!!!!!!!!!!,” Tweeted Vaughan.

Broad, who was not playing the Chennai Test but is an integral part of the England set-up, came out in defence of Root’s field placement by stating that some bowlers including him, can attack more with the protection of a sweeper.

“You do, as a bowler, whatever makes you feel comfortable to deliver your skill under pressure, your best ball. If a deep point helps you land it, turn it on to off stump, then it’s a good field no? For me, a cover sometimes helps me bowl a more attacking length, hitting stumps,” Broad replied.

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne too joined in the debate. Warne echoed Vaughan’s views when replying to Broad’s comment. The legendary spinner said the bowlers he played with or against always preferred to go for wickets rather than containing runs.

“Interesting thought process/mindset. FYI the bowlers I played with/against(the good ones)never worried about going for runs & always had the mindset of how am I getting the batsman out-with a huge lead in the last few overs everyone would be around the bat. Times change I suppose,” Warne tweeted.

As it turned out, a fine spell of reverse swing bowling by James Anderson broke the backbone of India’s batting order on Day 5 as England took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The two teams will again face each other in the second Test on the same venue on Saturday.