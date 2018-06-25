Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach help West Indies hold edge against Sri Lanka in third Test

West Indies ripped through Sri Lanka’s top-order as the third Test was left evenly poised after day two at Bridgetown.

Jason Holder (74) and Shane Dowrich (71) led the Windies to 204 all out on Sunday, a day after they launched a much-needed fightback for their team.

ALSO READ: Jos Buttler ton helps England whitewash Australia in thriller

The pair’s sixth-wicket partnership was ended at 115 as the hosts – leading the three-match series 1-0 – recovered from 53-5 in the day-night Test.

Sri Lanka’s top-order was unable to fare much better than the Windies’, the tourists reduced to 99-5 – still trailing by 105 runs – at stumps, which was called after rain again interrupted play.

ALSO READ: Vinod Rai-led panel to ask BCCI why YoYo test should be the only fitness criterion

Only 59 overs were bowled on the second day, but Sri Lanka were unable to make the desired inroads after Lahiru Kumara’s four-wicket haul.

Openers Kusal Perera (0) and Mahela Udawatte (4) both fell to Kemar Roach (2-13) to leave their team at 16-2.

ALSO READ: Kuldeep Yadav eager to break into India Test side after great show in limited-overs

Kusal Mendis (22) and Danushka Gunathilaka (29) staged something of a recovery, but both fell along with Dhananjaya de Silva (8).

Shannon Gabriel (2-42) and Holder (1-11), along with Roach, ensured the Windies enjoyed another fine day.

Niroshan Dickwella and Roshen Silva were unbeaten at stumps, but have plenty of work to do to see their team avoid a first-innings deficit.