Shashi Tharoor slams BCCI venue choice as 411 AQI smog called off Lucknow T20I: 'Visibility too poor to permit a game'

The fourth T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow was eventually abandoned after persistent fog made play impossible at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. The match never got underway as visibility failed to improve through the evening, forcing the umpires to conduct a series of inspections before finally pulling the plug around 9:30 pm. Shashi Tharoor reacts after smog forces Lucknow T20I washout.(PTI Images)

The toss, scheduled for 6:30 pm IST, was first delayed to 6:50 pm, after which officials carried out repeated checks at regular intervals as the fog continued to blanket the ground. With conditions showing no signs of clearing, players spent long periods waiting before heading back to the dressing rooms, adding to the growing frustration around the venue.

The prolonged fog delay in Lucknow drew reactions even outside the cricketing fraternity, with senior Congress leader and keen cricket follower Shashi Tharoor expressing his frustration on social media. Tharoor criticised the poor air quality in the city and questioned the decision to host an international match under such conditions, and stated that the BCCI should have scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Cricket fans have been waiting in vain for the #INDVSSAODI to start in Lucknow. But thanks to dense smog, pervasive in most north Indian cities, and an AQI of 411, visibility is too poor to permit a game of cricket. They should’ve scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram, where AQI is about 68 right now!" Tharoor wrote on X.

Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a mask

Air quality in Lucknow stayed firmly in the hazardous zone on Wednesday, with the AQI crossing 400, once again putting the spotlight on concerns over player safety and the BCCI’s venue choices. The severity of the pollution was evident as India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted wearing a surgical mask while warming up. The series now moves to Ahmedabad, where the fifth and final T20I will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on December 19.

Meanwhile, all eyes will now be on Shubman Gill’s availability for the Ahmedabad game after he was ruled out of the Lucknow fixture due to an injury. As per a PTI report, Gill spent extra time batting in the nets on the eve of the fourth T20I, where he was struck on the toe late in the session. The blow left him visibly uncomfortable, forcing him to hobble off, prompting the team management to err on the side of caution.