Shastri's strong reaction to Kohli, Rohit and co's celebrations after avoiding follow-on: 'It showed that they knew...'

India’s resilience on the final day of the third Test against Australia in Brisbane has also given the team a psychological boost ahead of the high-pressure Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Reflecting on India’s remarkable effort to avoid the follow-on, former coach Ravi Shastri spoke in detail about Indian tailender's fight in the first innings of the third Test. Ravi Shastri reacted to Team India's celebrations after avoiding follow-on(Files/X)

With 36 runs needed to avoid the follow-on, Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep’s stubborn resistance was a crucial turning point. When the duo eventually helped India past the follow-on mark, there were strong celebrations in the dressing room, and the former Indian coach was all in for it.

"You should celebrate," Shastri said. "It required a lot of character from the last pair with 35-36 runs needed. That celebration showed, they knew the importance of that effort within the dressing room in the context of the series."

The significance of the moment, Shastri explained, was not just about saving the follow-on, but about setting the tone for the next phase of the game.

"It's one thing following on, it's one thing then again being 2-3 down as opposed to, you going ahead and rattling the Australian top-order. It is fully justified," Shastri noted, highlighting how critical such moments can be for the momentum of the team.

Shastri on Boxing Day Test

Looking ahead to the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, Shastri believes that India's ability to hold their own in Brisbane after being pushed to the brink has given them the confidence they need heading into the next crucial phase of the series.

“It'll lift the Indian team. And for me, the series is on a level peg now and India might just be calling the shots,” he said.

Reflecting on the broader context of the series, Shastri emphasized how vital this moment could prove to be in the long run.

“Massive. They would give anything for a 1-1 result,” he said. “The first Test is in Perth, second Test is a day-nighter in Adelaide, and then the third Test in Brisbane. Any overseas team will, you know, settle for a 1-1 score because come Melbourne, come Sydney, I think India will be powerful.”