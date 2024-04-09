 'We seldom see him go without scoring big runs': Uthappa's 'high-standards' warning for SRH against PBKS tonight | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'We seldom see him go without scoring big runs': Uthappa's 'high-standards' warning for SRH against PBKS tonight

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 09, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan has not been able to make a big impact with the bat this season thus far and scored just 138 runs in four matches.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has backed Shikhar Dhawan to get back to form and score big runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. The Punjab Kings skipper has not been able to make a big impact with the bat this season thus far and scored just 138 runs in four matches at an average of 34.50. He scored one half-century but that too came in the losing cause against Lucknow Super Giants.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored just one half-century this season thus far.(ANI )
Shikhar Dhawan has scored just one half-century this season thus far.(ANI )

The veteran opener has been one of the most consistent performers in the cash-rich league since its inception and is the second-highest run-getter with 6755 runs after Virat Kohli.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Under Dhawan's captaincy, Punjab are off to a mixed start with two wins out of four but the triumph over Gujarat Titans in their last match boosted their confidence ahead of the mega clash against Sunrisers at their new home base in Chandigarh.

Uthappa, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2014, asserted that the PBKS southpaw has set big standards for himself and predicted a big score from him in the Hyderabad tie on Tuesday.

“Shikhar Dhawan is due for a big score and we seldom see him going through an IPL without scoring big scores. I am amped up to see him score well and see him score big runs,” said the IPL veteran on Jio Cinema.

Also Read | IPL match today, PBKS vs SRH: Head-to-head record between both sides; check fantasy team, pitch report

“He has set some high standards for himself as an opening batter and has always been among the runs in the IPL. I am predicting a big score from Shikhar Dhawan,” Uthappa added.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are also sailing on the same boat with two wins in four matches but they look like a more settled unit than Punjab with a power-packed batting line-up which has produced some explosive performances thus far.

Former KKR skipper and England’s World Cup-winning Eoin Morgan also made his predictions for Tuesday's clash but he differed with Uthappa and expected the SRH's batters to produce fireworks.

“I think more fireworks from Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, the names just roll off the tip of the tongue. It is not just in their team, that they are causing fireworks, they are creating a lot of chat around the tournament at the moment,” added Morgan.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score,PBKS vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / 'We seldom see him go without scoring big runs': Uthappa's 'high-standards' warning for SRH against PBKS tonight
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On