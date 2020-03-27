Shikhar Dhawan practices boxing with son Zorawar during COVID-19 lockdown - Watch

cricket

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan gave a glimpse into his life during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown as he posted a video of himself boxing with his son Zorawar The video shows both of them throwing punches at each other and the video was posted with the caption - “Morning session with my boy”. Earlier, the left-handed batsman posted videos of himself washing clothes and doing household chores while advising the general public to adhere to the guidelines after the government enforced a 21-day lockdown amid the Coronavirus scare.

Dhawan was at his hilarious best as he shared a video on social media to keep fans entertained amid coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the entire world.

With no cricket to play, Dhawan shared a video on social media featuring wife Ayesha Dhawan. In the short clip, Dhawan is seen doing household chores as per the instructions of Ayesha.

Dhawan’s post read: “Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard. #AyeshaDhawan.”

Australia opener David Warner couldn’t help himself and joined in the fun. He replied: “I hear you.”

The entire sporting calender of the world has been ruined due the coronavirus pandemic, in a year when several multi-national events were scheduled to take place.

