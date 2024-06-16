Shikhar Dhawan shares emotional Father’s Day post, reveals he has 'no contact' with his son Zoravar

Veteran Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan shared an emotional message on Father's Day. Penning a touching note for his son, the celebrated cricketer revealed he has no contact with Zoravar. On account of Dhawan being subjected to mental cruelty, the Indian cricketer was granted divorce by a local court in Delhi from his estranged wife, Aesha Mukerji, in October last year. In his lengthy post, Shikhar Dhawan mentioned that he has 'no contact' with his son Zoravar (Shikhar Dhawan Instagram )

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Dhawan honoured his father with a special post. In his lengthy post, the Indian opener also mentioned that he is yet to hear from his son Zoravar. “Wishing my dad a very Happy Father’s Day. Thankyou for everything. Also, It’s an emotional Father’s Day for me without hearing from my son, as I have no contact with him so wishing Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers experiencing the same feeling. Sending love and positivity to them,” Dhawan said.

Dhawan granted divorce from wife on grounds of cruelty

Shikhar and Aesha married in 2012 and were blessed with a baby boy, Zoravar, in 2014. In his plea, Dhawan said Aesha initially vowed to live with him in India. However, due to her commitment towards her daughters from her previous marriage requiring her to stay in Australia, she could not come to live in India. Judge Harish Kumar asserted that Aesha did not choose to contest the claim. The judge also ruled that Dhawan's wife had subjected him to mental agony by compelling the Indian cricketer to live separately from his only son for years.

'I haven't had a word with him for the last 5-6 months'

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Dhawan opened up about visiting Zoravar in Australia and spending quality time with his only son. “When I used to visit my son in Australia for a week, he used to meet me only for a few hours. I want to spend quality time with him, want him to sleep in my arms, I want to hug him tight, give him the father's love he deserves. I haven't had a word with him for the last 5-6 months,” Dhawan said.