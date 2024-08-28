India speedster won't cut down on pace despite 4 back injuries: 'If you're bowling below 140 kph, batters find it easy'

Remember the 2018 Under-19 World Cup which India won? Rahul Dravid was the coach and Prithvi Shaw the captain of a team that was full of promising youngsters. Several players from that batch even went on to represent India – Shaw, Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh being some of the most prominent names. Even Riyan Parag recently made his India debut against Zimbabwe. But while these youngsters have gotten a fair run with the Indian team, there is one promising career that has unfortunately been halted by injuries. Shivam Mavi (R) is congratulated by Hardik Pandya.(BCCI)

Shivam Mavi was India's pace machine in that ICC tournament in New Zealand. He picked up 9 wickets in six matches and was one of the breakout stars from that team. The belief was that it was only a matter of time before Mavi burst into the Indian team, but fate had other plans. He has since suffered four stress fractures in his back, a string of injuries that has immensely limited his game-time. Last in the news for getting snapped up by Lucknow Super Giants for ₹6.4 crore during last year's auction, Mavi had to miss the IPL 2024, prolonging his absence from the ground. After being out of action since August of 2023, Mavi is finally up and running, representing Kashi Rudras in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League.

"I have started playing after a long time. The recurrence of the injury during the IPL delayed my rehab. It was in the spine, close to the spot where the second stress fracture was. It didn't heal properly, and it recurred when I was at the LSG camp. Now I am fit and feeling good. I am trying to get my rhythm back. Hopefully, I will play the entire domestic season," Mavi told The Indian Express.

"Rehab is repetitive. But after so many injuries, I have made peace with it. The thing that irritates me most is not being able to get the rhythm back. The moment you step on the field, you feel that I will be my old self. But to hit that length, where you want to bowl, it comes only after playing a few competitive matches. That 'I am good to go feeling' comes when you start to hit the length where you want to bowl. Once that happens then you feel ‘Oh now I am getting closer'".

'Pace gave me recognition'

Mavi is quick, he is pacey. But despite his injury setbacks, the 25-year-old is not willing to compromise on speed. While Mavi has realised he doesn't need to push his body beyond limits, he is determined not to do it at the expense of pace. After all, it was his pace that earned him a maiden India call-up in January of 2023, after which he played six T20Is and grabbed seven wickets. The biggest enemy of a fast bowler is not a good batter; it's injuries. Everyone, from Jasprit Bumrah to Mohammed Shami, has gone through that road. Mavi however, is an exception, for his is too young to be dealing with an injury of such severity, but cutting down on pace is not an option.

"Pace gave me the recognition. If you are bowling below 140 kilometres per hour, it becomes easier for the batsmen. I have tried to stick to that pace. To hit 140 after an injury is difficult till you find that rhythm," said the young speedster.

"I have spoken to Jassi bhai and Shami bhai. Just to seek their opinion. After talking to them one thing I have learnt is I can’t control the injuries. As both of them said, 'You can’t control the injuries. Fast bowling is not an easy job, not everyone can bowl fast.'"