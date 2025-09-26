Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan to keep ‘India’s aura aside' and go for the kill in Asia Cup final: 'Gambhir will tell…’

Pakistan might have lost twice against India in the Asia Cup 2025 edition, but Shoaib Akhtar believes the tide can turn around when the two teams meet once again in the final of the eight-team tournament on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of the summit clash, the Rawalpindi Express had a simple message to Salman Ali Agha's team, saying Pakistan need to come out fighting and go for the kill, especially against Abhishek Sharma. Pakistan will take on India in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.(AFP)

The Super 4s contest between the arch-rivals saw tempers soaring as Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi threw many verbal volleys at the Indian openers Abhishek and Shubman Gill. However, India had the last laugh, as the side won the contest.

Ahead of the Asia Cup final, Akhtar advised the Pakistan bowlers to aim for taking wickets and focus on Abhishek Sharma as the left-handed batter has been India's game-changer in the entire tournament.

In the last match against Pakistan, Abhishek smashed 74 runs off 35 balls, which was the main reason India chased down 172 with seven balls to spare. Even in the game against Bangladesh, the left-hander scored 75 runs off 37 balls.

“Come out of this mindset, keep their aura aside. Just break their aura. Just play with this mindset that you had in the match against Bangladesh. This is the kind of mindset you need. You don't need to bowl 20 overs; you just need to get wickets,” Akhtar said on the ‘Game On Hai’ programme.

“Mark my words, if Abhishek Sharma gets out in the first two overs, they will get in trouble. The starts they are getting, they are going to struggle if Abhishek gets out early. It's not like that, Abhishek will not mistime the ball; he will do that; you just need to go for the kill. If you come out fighting, India will realise that we have to work hard for our runs,” he added.

‘Gambhir’s message to India'

Akhtar, widely regarded as the fastest pacer the sport has ever seen, stated that India head coach Gautam Gambhir will be wary of Pakistan's threat and will tell his team to bring their A game to win the Asia Cup.

“I know Gautam Gambhir. He will tell his team that ‘you need to bring your A game against Pakistan’. Pakistan will play the worst cricket, they will pick the worst side, but as soon as they reach the final, they play the best cricket, and they win the finals. It has happened so my times with us,” said Akhtar.

Before the Asia Cup 2025 final, India will play Sri Lanka in their last Super 4s match on Friday, September 26, at the Dubai International Stadium.