e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Shoaib Malik to leave for England on Aug 15 if he clears two Covid-19 tests

Shoaib Malik to leave for England on Aug 15 if he clears two Covid-19 tests

The PCB had allowed Shoaib Malik permission to join the squad in England late as he wanted to spend time with his family in UAE.

cricket Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik
Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (Action Images via Reuters)
         

T20 specialist Shoaib Malik will need to clear two Covid-19 tests before he can leave on August 15 to join the Pakistan team at Southampton ahead of the three-match series against England beginning August 28.

“The PCB is planning to fly-out T20 specialist Shoaib Malik to Southampton on 15 August, provided he returns two negative Covid-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes,” the Board said in a statement.

The T20 series, which follows the ongoing Test rubber between the two nations, will be held in a bio-secure environment in Manchester on August 28, August 30 and September 1.

The PCB had allowed Malik permission to join the squad in England late as he wanted to spend time with his family in UAE.

The former Pakistan skipper, who is married to India’s tennis star Sania Mirza and has a one-year-old son Izhaan, had not met his family since the start of the year in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak .

Meanwhile, assistant coach Shahid Aslam will return to Manchester on August 8. He had arrived in Lahore last week to attend his brother’s funeral. Pakistan is currently playing the opening Test against England at Manchester.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
PM Modi to launch submarine cable connectivity for Andaman & Nicobar
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Sushant Singh Rajput probe was quarantined, I wasn’t: Bihar IPS officer
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Pained by loss of lives due to landslide in Kerala’s Idukki, says PM Modi
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Necessary security arrangements made for Independence Day: Delhi top cop
Several killed, trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
Several killed, trapped after landslide in Kerala’s Idukki: What we know so far
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Serum Institute ties up with Gates Foundation to speed up Covid-19 vaccine
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
Watch: Rain fury wreaks havoc in Kerala; landslides kill over 10 in Idukki
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In