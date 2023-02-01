Shreyas Iyer ruled out of India vs Australia 1st Test: Report

In a major setback to Team India's preparations for the Test series against Australia, Shreyas Iyer is reportedly ruled out of the first match with a back injury. The Mumbai batter, however, is likely to regain full fitness by the second Test onwards. Iyer had initially opted out of the ODI series against New Zealand and was later asked to undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

According to Indian Express, Iyer's injury has not healed completely and it will take him two weeks to 'play cricket again'.

“His injury hasn’t healed as expected and he will take two weeks at least to play cricket again. He will certainly not be available for the first Test and his availability for the second Test will be subject to his fitness report,” a source told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, after stamping his authority in the Ranji Trophy as part of his dress rehearsals for the Australia series, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is reportedly set to join India's squad in the build-up to the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jadeja spearheaded the bowling attack of Saurashtra in their final group-stage game against Tamil Nadu at Chennai. The star all-rounder bowled almost 42 overs and picked up seven wickets in the 2nd innings of the action-packed Ranji Trophy match last week. Jadeja has not played international cricket since undergoing surgery on his right knee in September.

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, Jadeja will return to the Indian Test squad in Nagpur prior to the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskjar Trophy between Australia and hosts India this week. After returning back to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Jadeja will complete his final round of fitness tests. Jadeja's selection in the 17-man squad is subject to proving his match fitness. The 34-year-old has played 60 Tests for Team India.

Iyer had an average of 101.00 in India's previous Test series against Bangladesh. Averaging 56.73, the 28-year-old has amassed 624 runs in 7 Tests for India. If Iyer fails to secure his place, Shubman Gill and uncapped Suryakumar Yadav are frontrunners to feature in the series opener against Australia. The 1st Test of the four-game Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be contested at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9.

