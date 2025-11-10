Shreyas Iyer ‘grateful to be back’, provides fresh update after nasty spleen injury: 'Been a great therapy'

Shreyas Iyer, who faced a life-threatening injury in the third and final ODI against Australia in Sydney, issued a fresh fitness update on Monday, informing fans about his recovery. The right-handed batter, who was discharged from the Sydney hospital on November 1, was spotted enjoying a field day at a beach along with his friend. Taking to Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old shared a picture and thanked fans for showing their support. Shreyas Iyer issued a fresh fitness update, informing fans about his recovery.(PTI)

Shreyas faced a nasty injury in the Sydney ODI against Australia as he completed a running diving catch off the bowling of Harshit Rana to dismiss Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. He was visibly uncomfortable and had to be taken off the field for further scans.

He was later admitted to a hospital, where it was revealed that he sustained a “blunt injury to his abdomen” while fielding, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding. The bleeding was then spotted after a minor procedure.

Shreyas, who is expected to be on the sidelines for some time because of the injury, shared an update on Monday evening as he visited a beach for some “therapy.” In the picture, Shreyas can be seen wearing a blue bucket hat and reflector sunglasses.

"Sun's been a great therapy. Grateful to be back. Thanks for all the love and care," Shreyas wrote.

BCCI's update on Shreyas

Earlier this month, the BCCI had issued a detailed medical bulletin on Shreyas' condition, saying his condition was closely monitored through the combined efforts of Sydney-based Dr Kouroush Haghigi’s team and Indian specialist Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala

“Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen while fielding during the third ODI against Australia on 25 October 2025, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding," the BCCI statement read.

“The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested following a minor procedure. He has undergone appropriate medical management for the same,” it added.

Before the first T20I against Australia in Canberra, India captain Suryakumar Yadav also provided an update, saying he was in constant touch with Iyer and the duo had been exchanging messages.

Shreyas is believed to be out of action for at least three months. The batter, who was India's vice-captain for the ODI series against Australia, will miss the side's upcoming three-match series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi.