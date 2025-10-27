Shreyas Iyer’s parents apply for urgent visa to join him in Sydney as star India batter hospitalised: Report

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital in Sydney after suffering internal bleeding resulting from a rib-cage injury, which he sustained during the third and final ODI game of the recently concluded series against Australia. Iyer injured his left rib cage after taking a brilliant catch while running backwards from backward point to dismiss Alex Carey, forcing him to leave the field for treatment. Given the nature of the injury, the star batter's parents have applied for an urgent visa to join their son in Sydney, according to multiple media reports. Shreyas Iyer (L) reacts in pain after falling on the ground while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI between Australia and India(AFP)

According to a report in the PTI, Iyer had fainted after he was helped to the dressing room on Saturday, and his vital parameters were alarmingly low. He was thereafter taken to the hospital for a medical scan. In media release on Monday, BCCI said that the reports revealed Iyer sustained a "laceration injury to the spleen".

The board's statement read: "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region...He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well."

"The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement added.

Iyer will likely stay under observation until the end of this week.

PTI report further revealed that the BCCI medical team responded promptly when Iyer's vital signs fluctuated after he returned to the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon," a source privy to the development told the new agency.

While it was initially expected that Iyer would recover in about three weeks, the latest development suggests that the recovery time may now be longer. This implies that the India No. 4 might miss the home ODI series against South Africa, which will begin mid-November.

"Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it's difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

The 31-year-old is expected to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being declared fit to travel back to India