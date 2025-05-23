Shubman Gill meets Gambhir, Agakar tells him he's next Test captain and No.4 in place of Virat Kohli, Pant vice captain

Shubman Gill has already met India head coach and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, where he was sounded out about the captaincy situation. The announcement is set to come on Saturday afternoon. It could well happen that Gill himself could address the press conference along with Agarkar at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The selection meeting is set to take place around 12:45 pm followed by the PC, officially scheduled at 1:30 pm. India's Virat Kohli (L) and Shubman Gill(AFP)

Not all experts agree with the idea of making Gill, India's ODI vice-captain, the next Test skipper – primarily because he is yet to realise his full batting potential - but the selectors appear convinced that Gill, India’s T20I and ODI vice-captain, is the man for the long term. Rishabh Pant is in line to be named deputy.

The selectors are likely to count on Gill to step into Kohli’s position. Batting at 4 over 3 may be easier after mentally exhausting days in the field as captain, but the move would also open a playing eleven opportunity for the 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, the most improved young batter over the past twelve months.

By simple logic, Jasprit Bumrah was the vice-captain on the previous tour of Australia and he should be elevated to the leadership role but question marks over his long-term fitness and workload management are likely to go against him on the discussion table.

Rishabh Pant has had a forgettable IPL but he remains a vital part of India's transition phase in the Test format.

Barring the leadership conundrum, no major shake-up is expected.

Though Rohit and Kohli's exit leaves a massive void, the likes of KL Rahul can provide much-needed experience in the batting department.

Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to open in the first Test beginning in Leeds on June 20 but hot on their heels will be Sai Sudharsan, who is likely to be picked as a reserve opener.

It remains to be seen if one among Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan or Shreyas Iyer make it as an additional specialist batter.

Following the retirement of another stalwart, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja will be lead spinner in the squad and it would be interesting to see if the selectors go with two or three spinners in English conditions.

If the number is two, then Washington Sundar may get the nod ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, who is a proven match-winner across formats.

Pant is the leading wicket-keeper batter and the choice for a reserve too his rather straight forward with Dhruv Jurel set to be retained.