'Shubman Gill scored the most runs, but...': India star pushed into Joe Root, Steve Smith territory after England Tests

Few batters in world cricket have divided public opinion like KL Rahul. But when the stalwarts made a sudden exit ahead of the tough English tour, there was a different calm that settled with him at the top of the batting order. Through five gruelling Tests in England, Rahul didn't just rack up runs, he erased doubts. His technique was measured, his shot selection precise, and his impact undeniable.

Amidst a series of record-breaking feats, Rahul’s return to form was one of India’s most compelling storylines, one that former England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes hasn’t been given enough credit.

“I think people don’t realise how good someone like KL Rahul is, particularly in opening the batting. He was brilliant last series as well in England, and he is brilliant again this series. I actually think Shubman scored the most runs and was outstanding, but I thought KL’s role within the side was probably the best I have seen him play over the years," said Moeen the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

"He is such a good player, and I genuinely believe that he’s one of the best players in the world, and I have said that for a while. Sometimes I just feel he doesn’t take the handbrake off, just free up a bit more, but generally I would say he’s one of the best players in the world,” Moeen said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

The 33-year-old scored his ninth Test hundred at Leeds and followed it up with his tenth at Lord’s. In doing so, he became the first Indian opener and only the second Indian overall, after Dilip Vengsarkar, to score multiple Test centuries at Lord’s. The second hundred was especially significant, as it marked a return to a venue where he had first etched his name on the honours board in 2021.

Adil Rashid joins Moeen in praise for Rahul

Ali’s podcast co-host and former teammate, leg-spinner Adil Rashid, was equally effusive in praise.

“He (KL Rahul) goes under the radar. Like this series, how he has batted, his tempo, his technique. You speak of the art of batting in Test cricket... Going forward, going back, so there is a lot of that in it. It was really tight in defence but then half volleys he drove. That was his game in order. He looked very comfortable and his game was in order. And that’s the first time you have probably seen that over a period of five games where he consistently looked right. This guy looks class. He looks really good in defence, in attack,” Rashid said.

The series itself was a run-fest. A total of 7,187 runs were scored, making it the second-highest aggregate in any Test series after the 1993 Ashes (7,221 runs). India’s own tally of 3,809 runs was also the second-most ever scored by a team in a single series. With 21 centuries across five matches, Ali called it a “quality” series that delivered high-level cricket from both sides.

“It was one of those series where it was so good to watch and you had such good cricket, like you had Shubman’s batting, you had KL’s batting, you had Root’s batting. It was quality from both sides. It was amazing batting from both sides. And then there were periods of time when the bowling was good. When I look back at this series, there were great partnerships, in particular with regard to batters. Like Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja, amazingly well. There was loads of fight and a lot of character shown in this series,” Ali added.