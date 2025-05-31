Shubman Gill shows no mercy to his teammates after Gujarat Titans' blunders knock them out: 'When you drop 3 catches...'

Gujarat Titans’ hopes of a second IPL title came crashing down as they found themselves tasting defeat in the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians. Despite the presence of heavy dew and another top-class knock from Sai Sudharsan, the ultimate target of 229 proved to be too much for GT at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. Shubman Gill wasn't happy with his teammates after Rohit Sharma was dropped cheaply twice before going on to make 81 in the Eliminator.(PTI)

Mumbai Indians scored 228-5 in the first innings, thanks in large part to a terrific 81(50) from Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. However, the story of the innings went much deeper, with Rohit being dropped twice in his innings, once in the deep by Gerald Coetzee, and once behind the stumps by Kusal Perera in his first match for GT this IPL, replacing Jos Buttler. Rohit made GT pay with an excellent innings.

In addition, Suryakumar was also dropped once on his way to 33(20), making for a horror day in the field for GT. Captain Shubman Gill was not happy with the performance, calling out how tame fielding effort made the bowlers’ job even worse as they struggled to contain MI.

"Definitely not easy when we drop 3 sitters. Wasn't easy for the bowlers to control and doesn't help when you drop 3 catches," said Gill in the post-match interview, not hesitating from pointing out the lapses that ultimately cost GT this crucial game and knocked them out of the tournament. Rohit was dropped while batting on 3, and again on 12, with both chances being fairly regulation opportunities.

Three consecutive scores of 225+ made vs GT

GT’s bowlers were a big reason for their early-season success. However, since the resumption of the tournament after its suspension, GT have had to chase 200+ in each of their four matches, and managed to win only once, when they were chasing exactly 200 against Delhi Capitals. In the three matches since, GT conceded scores of 235, 230, and 228, with their bowling falling apart at just the wrong time in the tournament.

Ultimately, the total proved to be too much despite a strong third wicket partnership between Sudharsan, who scored 80(49), and Washington Sundar, who impressed with 48(24). MI held firm with their death bowling to ensure they won by 20 runs, and booked their place in Qualifier 2 against Punjab Kings.