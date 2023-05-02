Shubman Gill to open as usual, Josh Little Impact Player option: GT’s likely XI vs DC in IPL 2023

Defending Champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be in action against bottom of the table Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 2. GT have won six and lost only two of their eight games so far and have been one of the best sides in the league so far and are currently on course to secure a spot in the playoffs once again. The Hardik Pandya-led side have won their last three games and will be confident of making it four wins in a row against a beleaguered DC side. IPL 2023: Josh Little celebrates a wicket for GT.(PTI)

GT won their opening two games against CSK and DC. But lost to KKR in heart-breaking fashion in the reverse fixture as Rinku Singh hit Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the final over of the game to seal an unlikely win for KKR. They bounced back from that defeat by winning against PBKS. Then they lost to RR by three wickets in the final over as they could not defend a total of 177 in Ahmedabad. GT got back to winning ways after clinching a memorable 7-run victory over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow. GT then beat Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Last time out, GT jumped to the top of the table with their third win in a row as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) convincingly at the Eden Gardens.

Vijay Shankar's momentum-changing knock of 51* off 24 balls coupled with supporting acts from Shubman Gill (49 off 35) and David Miller (32 off 18) helped GT chase down 180 after a collective bowling performance, led by Mohammed Shami (3/33), had restricted the home side to 179/7.

Shubman Gill is the top run-getter for GT this season, he has scored 333 runs in the eight games at a strike rate of 142. Sai Sudharsan has scored 176 runs, Saha has scored 151 runs, while Vijay Shankar and David Miller have scored 199 and 180 runs respectively so far this season. Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia and Abhinav Manohar have also played some important knocks for the team.

Rashid Khan has picked up 14 wickets at an economy of 8 in the eight games so far, though he did go wicket-less in the last game and conceded more than 50 runs in his quota of overs.

Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph have taken 13 and 7 wickets respectively. Joseph has been expensive on a couple of occasions though and has recently lost his place in the line-up to Noor Ahmed. Ahmed has been brilliant in the four games he has played, picking up eight wickets already. Mohit Sharma has also picked up six wickets. Josh Little has also chipped in with important wickets for the team.

Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar and Jayant Yadav are all Impact player options for GT.

Here’s GT’s likely XI vs DC:

Openers: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

Top and Middle Order: David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmed, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player

Gujarat Titans will rely on Sai Sudharsan, Josh Little, Noor Ahmed, Abhinav Manohar and Jayant Yadav as their Impact Player options.

