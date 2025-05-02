Shubman Gill unleashes fury at match official after controversial run out shatters century pursuit during GT vs SRH

Controversy erupted during the IPL 2025 league clash between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Shubman Gill's innings cutting short in a rather dramatic fashion. The GT skipper led from the front after the SRH invited them to bat in Hyderabad, batting at a fluent 76 off just 38 balls, when a debatable run out decision brought an end to his innings. Shubman Gill wasn't too pleased with the run out decision(X)

Just when Gill looked set for a memorable hundred, chaos unfolded. Jos Buttler nudged a flat delivery from Zeeshan Ansari into the leg side, and attempted a quick single. An alert Harshal Patel swooped in from short fine leg and fired a sharp throw to the keeper’s end. Heinrich Klaasen collected and tried to deflect it onto the stumps with Gill charging in.

The ball kissed Klaasen's glove and crashed into the stumps, leading to a lengthy review. TV umpire Michael Gough went frame by frame, trying to determine whether it was the glove or the ball that broke the bails. With a noticeable deviation in the ball’s path and Klaasen’s gloves dangerously close to the stumps, the decision was anything but straightforward. Eventually, the benefit of doubt went in favour of the fielding side. The big screen flashed "OUT," and with it, GT lost their talismanic opener.

While Gill walked off the field after a brief chat with the on-field umpire, his reaction was unmissable once he reached the dugout. Visibly agitated, the young captain made his displeasure clear in a fiery exchange with one of the match officials near the dugout.

It was not just Gill – Gujarat’s backroom staff, including former India spinner Ashish Kapoor, also appeared animated as frustration bubbled over.

GT currently 4th

Gill's elegant strokeplay was at full display as he struck 10 boundaries and 2 sixes, effortlessly dictating the pace of the game. Alongside him, Sai Sudharsan played the perfect foil, hammering a brisk 48. The Titans are currently fourth in the IPL 2025 table with six wins in nine matches, and have a chance to go at least second with a victory on Friday.