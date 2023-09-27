Shubman Gill within touching distance of Babar Azam in latest ODI rankings but PAK captain to begin World Cup as no.1

Babar Azam's position at the top of the ICC ODI batting Rankings is under increasing pressure as India's Shubman Gill made significant strides in the latest update to the rankings on Wednesday. The Indian opener has been impressive for the side over the past few weeks in the format, ending as Asia Cup's highest run-getter and continuing on his run-scoring form in the ODI series against Australia. In two matches against the side, Gill amassed 178 runs including a century in the second ODI. India's Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore(AFP)

The talented right-handed opener contributed a rapid 74 in the series opener in Mohali and followed it up with his sixth ODI century in Indore, reaching a career-high rating on the updated list for ODI batters.

Gill now boasts a total of 847 rating points, trailing Babar by just 10 rating points as the men's cricket World Cup is set to commence on October 5. Since Pakistan has no official ODI fixture before their World Cup opener and Gill hasn't featured in India's final ODI against Australia, Babar will retain his top ranking entering the tournament.

The race for supremacy in the batting rankings between Babar and Gill promises to be a closely contested battle throughout the six-week duration of the World Cup, as both players enjoy a significant lead over their closest competitors. South Africa's power-hitter Rassie van der Dussen (743 rating points) is third on the rankings and is more than 100 points adrift of the leading duo, while Ireland young gun Harry Tector rises to fourth and a new career-high rating despite the fact much of his side's ODI series against England was affected by rain.

Among other Indians, the star that made a comeback to the side last month – Shreyas Iyer (up eight places to 30th) and KL Rahul (up six spots to 33rd) also enjoyed a rise in the rankings following impressive performances against Australia, while Mohammed Siraj continues to maintain a narrow lead at the top of the list for ODI bowlers.

World Cup begins October 5

The ODI World Cup will kickstart with a rematch of last edition's final as England and New Zealand meet in a blockbuster opening game in Ahmedabad. India will begin their campaign on 8th, as they face five-time champions Australia while Babar's Pakistan side will meet Netherlands in its opener on 6th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON