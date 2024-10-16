Shubman Gill's name striked out as India opener in Rohit Sharma's absence for Australia tour, Anil Kumble picks KL Rahul

There will be some questions for Gautam Gambhir and the Indian team management to consider in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this year, with Rohit Sharma reportedly set to miss out on the series opener in Perth due to personal reasons. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during a practice session(PTI)

Beyond the significance of his captaincy, Rohit’s importance to the team as opener will be a big gap to fill. One of the alternatives might be to re-promote Shubman Gill to the top of the order, with the youngster having played that role on the previous tour.

However, former Indian star and coach Anil Kumble is of the opinion that Gill should remain in the number three position that he has made his own. “You know he (Shubman) is exceptionally talented, skilful and he's done that. He's been to Australia before. Like you mentioned, in Brisbane, he got a wonderful fifty there and he knows the conditions,” said Kumble, speaking to Jio Cinema during the first day of the India vs New Zealand Test in Bengaluru.

Kumble provided an alternative choice that the Indian management could make. “I don't want to change that. I know there's a temptation to push Shubman Gill because Rohit is not available in the first Test. But, there's always KL Rahul, which is synonymous with change and adapting to whatever the team wants.”

KL Rahul opened for India on the tour to England in 2021, but has since been moved to the middle order. Promoting KL Rahul back to the top could allow India to play Sarfaraz Khan in that number six position following the Mumbai batter’s impressive domestic performances.

"Whether you want to open the batting or keep wickets, Rahul Dravid did that, now KL Rahul is doing that," he said.

‘You have to balance it out…’

Kumble also commented on the significance of the number three position in a Test lineup. “You said, for the last 25 years, there have been only two players who have been consistently playing and it's a tough role. I mean, both those batsmen, Rahul [Dravid] and Cheteshwar [Pujara], contributed immensely during that period, and you know you have to balance it out.”

“You could probably be batting the second ball of the test match, or you could be batting much later when the conditions are easier.”

“So Shubman will have to play that role very specifically in Australia. He may have to change a little bit based on the conditions. He has the ability (to do that) as well,” concluded the leg-spinner.

Another alternative for India could be to provide Abhimanyu Easwaran a debut, but that could be a big ask on such a crucial tour.

India will begin the series against Australia in November, with the current series against New Zealand acting as a precursor to that all-important tour.