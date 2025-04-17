Simon Doull says sorry to umpire for wrongly criticising a Mitchell Starc no-ball call in DC vs RR Super Over

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull said sorry on live broadcast after wrongly criticising the umpires for a no-ball call during the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 202 match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Wednesday. Doull, a renowned broadcaster, slammed the third umpire for a backfoot no-ball against Mitchell Starc during the Super Over, only to later realise it was the correct call. A couple of balls later, Doull had no qualms in admitting his mistake. He apologised to the third umpire and also to the viewers for the wrong description of the laws of the game. Mitchell Starc's backfoot touched the return crease in the Super Over

It all transpired in the Super Over of RR innings. Starc, after conceding 5 runs in his first three balls, bowled a wide yorker to Riyan Parag. The RR batter used the pace of the ball to guide the ball over the short third man and backward point fielders to collect a boundary.

The on-field umpires asked the lanky pacer to wait before bowling the fourth ball as the third umpire, Rohan Pandit, checked his previous ball's legitimacy. Moments later, the siren went off, and the on-field umpire signalled a no-ball. Replays suggested that it was not a front-foot no-ball but a backfoot error from Starc.

While landing to bowl, Starc's backfoot touched the return crease and hence, the third umpire judged it as a no-ball but Doull, who was in the commentary box at that time, did not agree with the decision.

"I don't think it's a no ball. You're allowed to touch the line. It's only when your feet cuts the line and some part of it is on the other side, it can be called a no ball," Doull said.

Moments later, he realised his mistake. After being told about the Playing Conditions for a backfoot no ball, Doul said: "The umpires actually got that one right. It is a no ball even if the backfoot touches. Apologies to the umpire," he said.

What is law for the backfoot no ball?

According to Article 21.5.1 of the MCC Laws, "For a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride, the bowlers backfoot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery".

As the replays suggested, Starc left foot touched the return crease and therefore, it was a no ball.

The no ball, however, did not hurt DC at all. Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal off the next two balls as RR only to put 11 runs in their Super Over. DC's KL Rahul and Tristian Stubbs smashed two sixes in the first three balls of Sandeep Sharma to seal a thrilling in for DC.

Starc kept Rajasthan down to 188-4 in response to Delhi's 188-5 and then returned to bowl another disciplined over at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Delhi, led by Axar Patel, got back to winning ways and returned to take top spot in the 10-team table with five victories and just one defeat on six matches.

Rajasthan, who have been chasing the IPL title since their inaugural triumph in 2008 under late Australian hero Shane Warne, slumped to their fifth loss in seven matches.