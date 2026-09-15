‘No trophy, only heels on head’: Ex-Pakistan batter launches defence of Mohsin Naqvi, accuses India of ‘arrogance’

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf on Tuesday launched a passionate defence of Mohsin Naqvi, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, following the trophy row at the Women's Asia Cup. For the second year in a row, an Indian team did not receive the silverware despite winning the continental tournament fair and square and the reason? Mr. Naqvi. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side refused to accept the title from the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, and the winning team remained firm in the dressing room when the presentation ceremony got underway. Mohammad Yousuf backed Mohsin Naqvi for the Asia Cup trophy row with India (Screengrab)

The stance was similar to the previous year when the men's team didn't accept the trophy from Naqvi following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The men's competition saw plenty of bad blood between India and Pakistan, and Naqvi fuelled the fire by making anti-India statements on his social media.

For the majority of the Women's Asia Cup final, Naqvi stayed away, but the cameras picked him up sitting in the VIP box during the final over of the game. The presentation was delayed, and eventually, the tournament concluded with India not receiving the title.

Also Read: BCCI reveals Mohsin Naqvi’s reaction after India refused Asia Cup trophy from him: 'He did not raise any objection'

Yousuf took to social media on Tuesday to say that Naqvi did well, and he further accused India of showing “arrogance.”

“When national pride turns into arrogance, victory brings no reward. A team may win, but a nation without humility remains a loser! No trophy, only heels on heads. #MohsinNaqvi,” Yousuf wrote on X (formerly Twitter).