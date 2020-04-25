e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘Since then I stay away from coffee,’ Hardik Pandya opens up on the ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy

'Since then I stay away from coffee,' Hardik Pandya opens up on the 'Koffee with Karan' controversy

Hardik said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved very costly for him, referring to his controversial remark on TV show ‘Koffee With Karan’, which created a furore.

cricket Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Koffee With Karan episode with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.
Koffee With Karan episode with Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.(Twitter)
         

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya opened up for the first time on the Koffee With Karan episode that almost pushed his and teammate KL Rahul’s professional cricketing career on the brink.

During an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik, Hardik also said on a lighter note that one cup of coffee proved to very costly for him, referring to his controversial remark on TV show 'Koffee With Karan', which created a furore.

“I don’t drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me.

“I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee.”Both the Pandya brothers play for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Pandya for an IPL behind closed doors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an Instagram chat with Dinesh Karthik,

Speaking about the possibility of hosting the IPL without spectators, he said, “It will be different. We are used to playing with the crowd as the feel of competition comes with the crowd.

“I’ve played in the Ranji Trophy without crowds, and it feels different. To be honest, if that (IPL behind closed doors) happens, then it will be a smarter option. At least people will be entertained at home,” Hardik said.

The all-rounder had his brother Krunal for company during the chat session.

Krunal also agreed with Hardik’s view on IPL.

(with PTI inputs)

India news

