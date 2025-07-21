Siraj haunted by Lord’s dismissal, says ‘India could’ve won’; makes honest admission: ‘It’ll only be my mistake then...’

The third Test between India and England was a nail-biting thriller, with the hosts somehow managing to clinch a 22-run victory on Day 5. At one point it looked like Ravindra Jadeja could win the game for India on Day 5, and he formed gritty partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. India's Mohammed Siraj reacts after being hit in the shoulder during day five of the Third Test.(HT_PRINT)

Siraj was the final wicket lost and his expression was one of heartbreak and disappointment. He was consoled by the England team, and so was Jadeja.

Mohammed Siraj opens up on Lord's dismissal

Opening up on the moment, Siraj told reporters ahead of the 4th Test that he felt confident while batting, but at the end the defeat ‘stung.’

“When I was batting, I genuinely felt like I couldn’t get out. That confidence was real. I kept thinking, if I do get out, it’ll only be my mistake and then it happened,” he said.

“We could’ve won that match. That loss stung.

“After the match, everyone just said, ‘Good fight.’ At one point, we looked like losing by 80. We took it deep. That fight mattered,” he added.

After an all-round bowling display saw England get bowled out for 192 in their second innings, the momentum totally shifted totally to India’s side. Both teams had posted the same scores in the first innings, and India had to chase 193 runs.

But England had other plans as Jofra Archer removed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for a seven-ball duck. Then came Karun Nair’s dismissal, whose comeback is turning into a flop show. Nair (14) was dismissed by Brydon Carse, who also removed new skipper Shubman Gill (6). Ben Stokes made sure that Day 4 ended on an equal note, getting the wicket of nightwatchman Akash Deep (1) as India stuttered to 58/4 at Stumps.

KL Rahul was still unbeaten and resumed batting with Rishabh Pant on Day 5. Pant failed to replicate his earlier form, maybe due to his finger injury, and was dismissed for nine off 12 balls. Soon enough, Rahul was also dismissed or 39 off 58 balls.

Then began Jadeja’s imperious performance. But the veteran didn’t receive any support from the other middle order batters as Washington Sundar was dismissed by Archer for a four-ball duck and Nitish Kumar Reddy could muster only 13 off 53 balls. The tailenders did try to support Jadeja (61*), but it wasn’t enough.

Towards the end it looked like India could make a successful comeback as Jadeja began to stich partnerships with Bumrah (5 off 54 balls) and Siraj (4 off 30 balls), but pressure got to both pacers as India lost their final wicket at 170 runs.