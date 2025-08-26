Siraj kept telling Shubman Gill ‘you’re my bunny’, ace pacer reflects on camaraderie with Test skipper: ‘We’ve spent…'

Mohammed Siraj opened up about his camaraderie with India Test captain Shubman Gill and revealed that he kept teasing him in the nets by calling him his bunny. Siraj played a monumental role in India's 2-2 series draw in the recently concluded England tour, during which Shubman took over the reins of the Test team. The 31-year-old rose to the challenge when Jasprit Bumrah was put on rest to manage his workload. He finished the series as the highest-wicket taker, including a 9-wicket haul at the Oval to help India draw the series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj celebrates with Shubman Gill after India won the match to draw the Test series in England.(Action Images via Reuters)

Siraj reflected on his long association with Shubman, recalling how the two have shared several milestones in their careers. From making their Test debuts together at the MCG to rising as No.1 in ODIs, Siraj said their bond extends beyond the field.

“Shubman and I have been together for a long time. We have played India A. We have spent time off the field as well. We made our Test debuts together at the MCG, and also became ODI No. 1 (ICC rankings) at the same time. We have a lot of memories together," he told RevSportz.

The pace ace further talked about playing with him in IPL last season, where he teased him in the nets, but highlighted that their mutual understanding has always remained exceptional.

"He’s also the captain of Gujarat Titans. We bat at the nets together and keep talking. I keep telling him that you’re my bunny. Our understanding is very easy and it reflects on the field. He understands what I want, what I don’t and vice versa," he added.

“I'm really proud of Shubman Gill's growth…”

Siraj will not feature in the Asia Cup 2025, having been out of the T20I set-up since last year’s World Cup. However, he sent his best wishes to Shubman, expressing pride in his leadership growth as he takes on the vice-captaincy.

“I am really proud of his growth as a captain, and now that he is the vice-captain for the Asia Cup as well, I would definitely want him to bring the trophy back. All the best to him and the team," he concluded.