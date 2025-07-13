Siraj stares at umpire after Root escapes, Kumble calls out his credibility on live TV: 'Paul Reiffel has decided...'

Mohammed Siraj had an eventful day at Lord's during Day 4 of the third Test against England. After clinching two wickets and enduring a failed review in the first session, Siraj continued his intensity in the second, keeping the pressure on the England batters. During the 38th over, Siraj troubled the side's primary batter, Joe Root, with a delivery that sharply moved into the right hander. Mohammed Siraj was absolutely furious after Joe Root survived a dismissal(X)

Root had stepped across and down the pitch, missing the delivery completely, and was struck in front of middle. With no bat involved and three reds seeming likely, Siraj and India were convinced. But umpire Paul Reiffel stayed unmoved, and the DRS returned ‘umpire’s call’ on impact. The Indian players didn’t hide their disbelief, and Siraj was visibly furious, letting out a frustrating scream as he returned to the bowling mark.

Abhimav Mukund, who was on-air, also pointed out that Siraj “stared” at Reiffel as he walked back to bowl again. However, even Anil Kumble didn't step back from throwing a taunt at the umpire after the near-miss. Immediately following the umpire's call decision, fellow commentator Jonathan Trott remarked, “You thought it was crashing into the inside of the stump. When you saw that normal speed, it was hardly missing leg-stump. England survive again. India animated.”

But it was Anil Kumble’s response that truly pierced the mood. With a wry chuckle and an unmistakable tone of irony, he replied: “It seems Paul Reiffel has decided that it is going to be not out. Anything close, not out.”

Root falls soon

The miss didn't hurt India much, however, as spinner Washington Sundar soon dismissed Root on 40 to provide India with a much-needed breakthrough. He further removed Jamie Smith for 8 again, as England went back at Tea with six wickets lost for 175.

The Lord's Test will effectively be decided on second innings after both teams finished at an identical score of 387 in the first.