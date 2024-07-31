Gautam Gambhir snaps out of poker face, can’t hide his excitement after Rinku Singh picks maiden T20I wicket vs SL

Rinku Singh is surely the batter to trust in the death overs, given his power-hitting abilities, which earned him a spot in international cricket. But could the same be for bowling? He has bowled only once in international cricket, in an ODI game against South Africa last November. But captain Suryakumar Yadav entrusted him with the responsibility for the penultimate over with the ball on Tuesday in the third and final match of the T20I series against Sri Lanka, and he passed the test with flying colours. Rinku Singh picked two wickets in the 19th over for India in 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka needed nine runs to chase in the final two overs against India. Suryakumar could have handed the ball to Mohammed Siraj, who still had an over left, or to Shivam Dube, who was yet to roll his arms in the match. But instead, he gave the responsibility to Rinku, who dismissed a well-set Kusal Perera in the second ball of the over. The batter rocked back to pull the short of a length delivery, but the ball ballooned up in the air off the top-edge. Rinku comfortably settled under the skier and gathered it to pick his maiden T20I wicket.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir, who was sitting in the Indian dugout, had a wry smile on his face, before banging the table repeatedly in a rare celebration.

Rinku later conceded just three runs in the next three balls before getting rid of Ramesh Mendis with another shorter delivery as Sri Lanka were reduced to six wickets.

Speaking to Sony Sports after India's win via Super Over, Suryakumar explained that having seen Rinku bowl in the nets during the tour, he reckoned that he was more suited to the conditions and in the match-up against a left-hander with his right-arm off-spin variety, than Siraj.

“The decision for the 20th over was easy, the difficult part was for the 19th over. Siraj and few others had their overs left. But I felt Rinku was better suited for that wicket because I have seen him bowling and I made him practice a lot at the nets. I felt it was right and that is why I took that call,” he said.

The India captain defended six runs in the final over, but Sri Lanka forced a tie-breaker, where Washington Sundar picked up two wickets for just two runs. Suryakumar wrapped up the match in the opeining delivery against Theeksana as India completed a 3-0 clean sweep against Sri Lanka.