‘Smashed TV inside wall after watching daughter imitate Indian daily soap’: Shahid Afridi slammed after old video surfaces - Watch

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 10:05 IST

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is no stranger to raking up controversies and now an old video has surfaced on social media where he is confessing about breaking a TV at his home after he saw his daughter trying to imitate an “arti” scene performed on an Indian daily soap.

In the aforementioned video, Afridi is asked by the host if he ever broke a TV in his home, to which he promptly replies: “I smashed my TV once, because of my wife. These daily soaps on Star Plus were quite popular then.

“I had asked by wife to watch them alone and not with the kids. I saw one of my kids performing ‘arti’ while watching a Star Plus show. I then smashed the TV inside the wall.”

Here Shahid Afridi is making fun of the Hindu ritual of Aarti and everyone’s enjoying but remember how he tweeted on the plight of Uighar muslims just two days ago and everyone forced him to delete? Islam is just an excuse to hide poverty in Pakistanpic.twitter.com/PyXV9e8QkC — Monica (@TrulyMonica) December 28, 2019

This video has suddenly found a lot of traction and is making rounds on social media. It has attracted a lot of criticism and many people have panned the all-rounder for mocking Hindu traditions.

The video of Afridi is doing the rounds on social media at a time when Shoaib Akhtar, the former pacer, made an allegation that his teammate Danish Kaneria faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers, who were reluctant to even eat with him because he was a Hindu.

Following this, Kaneria said that whatever Shoaib Akhtar has spoken about the leg-spinner — being discriminated within the Pakistan cricket team during its playing days because of his Hindu faith — is true.

“Today, I saw the interview of the legendary bowler Shoaib Akhtar. I personally thank him for telling the truth. At the same time, I am grateful to all the players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. Also thankful to media, genuine cricket administrators, and citizens of Pakistan who supported me regardless of my religious affiliation,” he said.