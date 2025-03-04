‘Somebody get Travis Head…’: Manjrekar doesn't want repeat of ODI WC final, urges bowlers to get AUS opener out early

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has made it clear that getting the wicket of Travis Head will be the moment of the Champions Trophy semifinal between India and England for him. Head, who scored a fiery half-century against Afghanistan, has been a big nemesis for India, especially during the ICC events. The swashbuckling opener slammed a century in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which paved the way for Australia's triumph over India in front of jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium. He also slammed a ton in the World Test Championship final against India to outclass them in the last edition. Travis Head will be key for Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final.(AFP)

It won't be a full-strength Australian team in the semi-final as they will be missing their front-line pace attack - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc while the recent injury to opener Matt Short has made things worse for them.

Despite all of that, India would be wary of Head's incredible record against them in recent times, and Manjrekar wants the bowlers to find a way to get rid of him early.

"Somebody get Travis Head out, whoever that is. He is one guy that India will really want back in the dressing room very quickly. That is going to be the moment for me. Travis Head," Majrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Ahead of the big-ticket semifinal, Australia skipper Steve Smith also hinted back at Travis Head's ODI World Cup final knock.

"I mean, there's pressure every time you play in a big game," Smith told reporters.

"But, as we know, Travis has stood up in many of those in the past. And, you know, he looked in great touch the other night against Afghanistan. I'm sure he's going to be looking to come out here and play the same way he's played for a long time, with good intent, good aggression," he added.

‘I think with Maxwell and Kuldeep Yadav…’: Sanjay Manjrekar

India made it three wins from three in Group A with a victory over New Zealand on Sunday delivered by their four spinners on a tricky pitch. It is expected that India might once again go with both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy in the line-up.

Manjrekar alarmed India about the game's middle phase and Glenn Maxwell's match-up with the Indian spinners on the tricky surface.

"I think it's going to be the middle phase. I think with Maxwell and Kuldeep Yadav or a spinner - Varun Chakravarthy. That would be the biggest thing," Manjrekar said.