'Someone tell Rohit Sharma he's retired…': India captain furious, slams bat in anger after umpire overturns decision

Rohit Sharma let out some raw emotions after he successfully reviewed an LBW call against him during Day 4 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur on Monday. Rohit was batting on 23 when he took the DRS after being given out leg before by umpire Richard Kettleborough off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, but instead of breathing a big sigh of relief, the skipper was overcome with emotions after he survived the call taking a brilliant review. Rohit Sharma survives a run-out scare(PTI)

Rohit put on quite the show as India began their first innings of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh aggressively. After two days were lost entirely due to rain, Rohit batted like a man possessed, smashing a quickfire 23 off 11 balls as India blasted their way to the fastest-ever half-century in the history of Test cricket. Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal took just 18 balls – exactly three overs – to give themselves a place in the record books – and went berserk, unleashing an assault that left Bangladesh shellshocked.

Although it was Jaiswal, who went on to outscore his partner, Rohit, as always, was the more entertaining one. He began the innings with a six each off the first two balls face, and after smashing a third to go with a four, Rohit appeared to be in scorching form. His third six, a humongous hit over long on promoted former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik on commentary to echo the sentiments of a million Indian cricket as he said, "Someone tell Rohit Sharma he is retired. He is no longer playing T20 internationals."

An on-song Rohit, who brought back his form from the 2023 World Cup, was set to inject more punishment when against the run of play, he missed an attempted pull shot for the ball to rap him on the pads. Kettleborough immediately raised his finger, but Rohit took the review as quickly as the umpire's decision. There was no inside edge, evidently, but the ball's impact was well outside leg. As soon as the replay appeared on the screen, a pumped Rohit slammed the bat and mouthed a few words to himself – it was clear that Rohit wasn't impressed with the decision. However, Rohit's escape did not last long as on the very next ball, the Indian captain was cleaned up by Mehidy.

Watch Rohit's expressions below:

"There's no need to go upstairs. He has castled the Indian captain," Ravi Shastri said while doing commentary.

India's record-breaking innings

Rohit enjoyed a bit of luck throughout his innings. He was on 12 when he inside edged the ball to the keeper, but Bangladesh showed only a little excitement and decided against reviewing it. The replay though reflected a clear spike on the Ultra Edge as the ball passed the bat confirming that there indeed was some wood. As Bangladesh players looked crestfallen looking at the giant screen, their despair was short-lived as Mehidy eventually managed to get rid of Rohit. The euphoria of the wicket however, did not last long as India batted out of their skins to pummel 285/9 in just 34.4 overs, scoring at over 8 an over and attain a first-innings lead of 52.