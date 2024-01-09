'Sometimes I don't understand whether I'm in scheme of things': Shami opens up on lack of clarity over T20WC selection

Like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, fast bowler Mohammed Shami too has not played a T20I game for India since the semifinal loss against England in Adelaide in the 2022 T20 World Cup. In the absence of the senior players, the selectors looked at young talents, fresh from the 2023 IPL season. As far as the pace-bowling department mattered, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar are some of the options that were explored over the course of the last 16 T20I games India played after IPL last year. But Ajit Agarkar and his selection committee are yet to make it official on who stands where in the scheme of things for the T20 World Cup, which will take place between June 1 and 29 in the USA and the West Indies. As it stands, even a few of the players are unaware of whether they are in the plans of the selectors. Mohammed Shami has not played a T20I game for India since November 2022(PTI)

Speaking to India Today on Monday, when Shami was awarded the Arjuna award, the veteran cricketer revealed the lack of clarity of his selection for the T20 World Cup after he was not named for two series that India played after the ODI World Cup - against Australia and South Africa, and was snubbed for the upcoming three-match contest against Afghanistan. Shami, however, feels that a good performance in the 2024 IPL season could force the selectors to consider his position in the World Cup side.

“Whenever it comes to T20s , many times I don't understand that whether I am in scene or not. But what I feel is that you have IPL before the T20 World Cup and that is the best opportunity to bring in momentum, and if management will ask me to play, I’ll be available,” Shami said.

The 33-year-old, who was India's star performer with the ball in the ICC ODI event last month, picking the most wickets in the tournament (24), currently nurses from an ankle injury he picked up during the World Cup. As he continues to recover, there have been doubts over his unavailability for the five-match Test series against England later this month, but the right-arm pacer admitted that he still aims to be part of the series after missing the tour of South Africa.

He said, “I am trying best to be available for the selection for England The series test match is longer format so you don't want to be in doubt.”