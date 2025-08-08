Sorry, Jassi bhai! We don't deserve you: Mohammed Siraj's breakout isn't Bumrah's breakdown; celebrate him without doubt

In modern Indian cricket, few careers have evolved under as much scrutiny as Jasprit Bumrah’s. From the moment he broke through with his unorthodox action and explosive pace, he’s attracted attention, admiration, and increasingly, expectation. Over the years, Bumrah has shaped himself into India’s premier fast bowler across formats; a leader with the ball, a match-winner home and away, and one of the most respected cricketers in the international circuit. Mohammed Siraj led the Indian pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah at the Oval.(PTI)

But recent weeks have seen an unusual public turn. During the England Test series earlier this year, Bumrah missed two of the five matches, part of a workload management strategy discussed well in advance, and both matches ended in Indian wins. That led to a wave of questioning. Did India still need Bumrah in red-ball cricket? Was the pace attack now strong enough to function without him?

These are valid questions in a high-performing team. But they often overlook the broader picture. India’s depth in fast bowling has certainly grown, but that doesn’t mean Bumrah’s relevance has diminished. If anything, the way he’s been managed over the years reflects how highly he is rated, not how dispensable he is.

Since his debut in 2018, India have played 76 Tests. Bumrah has featured in 48 of them, a number that might seem low at first glance. But it must be seen through the lens of modern fast bowling workloads. In an era where top quicks are preserved across formats, Bumrah’s appearances reflect careful planning rather than casual omission. And his numbers in those Tests back up the faith.

Bumrah’s legacy is tied closely with India’s success in overseas conditions — particularly in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), where wins don’t come easy for subcontinental teams. Since his debut, India have won 13 Tests in those regions. Bumrah played a central role in most of them.

In Johannesburg (2018), he picked up seven wickets on a tough pitch, including a first-innings five-for that gave India the edge. Later that year in Nottingham, he delivered again: another five-for, another seven-wicket match haul, another win in challenging conditions.

Then came Melbourne in 2018, a match that cemented his status as a leader of the attack. With nine wickets across the two innings, Bumrah was named Player of the Match as India won by 137 runs.

In the 2020/21 series in Australia and England, he again stood tall. He took six wickets in India’s win in Melbourne, and played a significant role in the Lord’s victory with both ball and bat, his unbeaten 34 and 91-run partnership with Mohammed Shami turned the match on its head before he returned to take three key second-innings wickets.

Recently, on the 2023/24 tour of South Africa, Bumrah led the attack again on a difficult Cape Town surface. His six-for in the second innings helped India seal a seven-wicket win. In Australia last year, he captained India to their only win of the series in Perth, earning another Player of the Match award with a commanding bowling display.

More than just wickets

What separates Bumrah is not just the number of wickets, but the timing and impact of those breakthroughs. He’s frequently the bowler India turn to when games are drifting. He builds pressure when others are leaking runs. He breaks partnerships when conditions don’t help. And despite his unique, high-impact action, his average remains in the mid-20s, a rarity for fast bowlers from the subcontinent.

Managing such a resource isn’t easy. Fast bowling is physically demanding, and Bumrah’s 2022 back injury served as a reminder of how fine the margins can be. His recovery, return, and reintegration into the side have all been guided by medical input and strategic planning, not by personal preferences.

Criticism over him missing the fifth Test at The Oval this year stemmed from the belief that India needed their senior-most pacer in a decider. It’s a fair point. But those decisions aren’t made unilaterally. The team management, medical staff, and selectors would have considered long-term implications. Bumrah’s absence wasn’t ideal, but it was a calculated one.

After the series win, Bumrah posted a set of photos on Instagram. None featured Mohammed Siraj, the standout bowler of the Oval Test. That led to an unexpected wave of online trolling. Some called him insecure, others selfish. But the reaction overlooked basic context. Athletes use social media in personal ways. Every post isn’t a statement of hierarchy or intent.

The idea of a Bumrah vs Siraj rivalry doesn’t hold up under scrutiny. Both pacers have publicly acknowledged each other’s contributions. Bumrah has often mentored younger bowlers, and his rapport with Siraj has been visible in several behind-the-scenes videos and interviews.

India’s strength right now is the variety and depth in their pace attack. They don’t have to pick one over the other. And Bumrah, by all indications, understands that better than most.

Still the Benchmark

Yes, he plays every IPL season. And yes, that’s often used as ammunition against him by critics who equate Test cricket with commitment. But the truth is simple: Bumrah plays what’s available in the calendar. Test series are fewer and often spaced out. The IPL is a window he makes himself available for, as does every other contracted player. Of course, while IPL seasons are gruelling, the bowler is out there for four overs of action and 20 on the field, a long distant from Test cricket.

What matters is performance, and Bumrah continues to deliver across formats.

There’s no doubt that India can now win overseas Tests without him. But there’s also no doubt that they’re a stronger, better-balanced side when he’s leading the attack.

At 31, Bumrah still has years of cricket left in him, if managed well. And given how crucial he remains to India’s long-term plans, that management isn’t just justified. It’s essential.