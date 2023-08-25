‘Can’t win World Cups all the time…': Ganguly defends Chahal's Asia Cup omission, declares KL Rahul fit

Sourav Ganguly knows a few things about leading India to summit clashes of ICC events. It was under his leadership that a young side upstaged the likes of Australia and South Africa to enter the final of the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000. Three years later, the Prince of Kolkata guided India to the final of the ICC World Cup. Sourav Ganguly also issued an eye-catching statement about KL Rahul(AFP-AP)

If MS Dhoni added all the major trophies to India's trophy cabinet during his incredible reign, Ganguly nurtured youngsters who went on to become absolute match-winners for the Men In Blue. Since Dhoni smoked that famous six at the iconic Wankhede back in 2011, India have failed to win a 50-over World Cup. India have also not won an ICC trophy since Dhoni and Co. outclassed England in the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

With India hosting the ICC World Cup for the first time since lifting the famous trophy in 2011, Ganguly believes that the onus is on the premier batters to finally bring the title back home. "You cannot win World Cups all the time, there will be bad times, there will be gaps," Ganguly said at an event, organised by Cycle Pure Agarbathi.

"They will have to bat very well, if they bat well they will win. The World Cup is different, Asia Cup is different and the Australia home series is different. Every tournament depends on how they play that particular moment. India are a strong side; but they have to play well during the World Cup," Ganguly added.

‘Chahal can still come back if…’

Talking about India's squad announcement for the Asia Cup, Ganguly observed that a rejected Yuzvendra Chahal can still make a return to the Indian side for the World Cup. However, Ganguly was satisfied with selectors preferring Axar Patel over Chahal for the continental tournament. "They have picked Axar Patel ahead of Chahal because of his batting. So I think it's a good selection. Chahal can still come back if someone gets injured. This is a 17-member squad, two, in any case, will have to move out," Ganguly said.

'He's fit, not injured anymore': Ganguly on Rahul

Ahead of the World Cup, Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned to the Indian side for the Asia Cup. The former India skipper also issued a noteworthy statement about former vice-captain Rahul. The versatile batter was named in India's squad although he is carrying a niggle. "He's fit, not injured anymore," Ganguly added.

Premier batter Rahul has been roped in as a wicketkeeper-batter for the Asia Cup while power-hitter Sanju Samson is travelling with the Indian team as his backup. India have also named southpaw Ishan Kishan into its 17-man squad. Wicketkeeper-batter Kishan is picked as a backup for openers Rohit and Shubman Gill. Former champions Team India will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2.

