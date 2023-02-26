Home / Cricket / Sourav Ganguly gives savage three-word reply on Australia's fate vs India to reporter's 'Indore Test' query

Published on Feb 26, 2023 08:30 AM IST

After a defeat by an innings and 123 runs in the Nagpur opener, Australia lost the second Test by six wickets to concede the trophy for the fourth straight time. So the question remains - can Australia bounce back in the third Test in Indore?

ByHT Sports Desk

All the hype around the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series heading into the series with the Pat Cummins-led Australia touted to hurt or trouble the mighty Indian side, but all subdued with the tourists' catastrophic batting collapse in New Delhi. After a defeat by an innings and 123 runs in the Nagpur opener, Australia lost the second Test by six wickets to concede the trophy for the fourth straight time. So the question remains - can Australia bounce back in the third Test in Indore?

While Aussies remain optimistic, veteran cricketers have already written off the side. Given the margin of defeats in the two Tests and the poor batting strategy to counter the Indian spin troika, Australia are being given no chance at all. And that includes former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

On Saturday, a reporter of Rev Sportz asked the former BCCI president on his prediction for the third Test and Ganguly shut the talks around Indore Test with a savage reply on Australia's fate in the series.

The reporter asked: Reporter: “India are 2-0 ahead. Walking into Indore Test, do you see 3-0?”

Ganguly replied saying: “I see 4-0.” The reported laughed.

“It will be hard for Australia to beat India. In these conditions, we are a far superior team,” added the ex-India batter.

India have played only two Tests at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. They beat New Zealand by 321 runs in their maiden appearance in 2016 at the venue before thrashing Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in 2019. Australia have previously played in Indore just once, albeit in the ODI format.

Talking about the Australian side, captain Cummins has been ruled out of the third Test as he has decided to stay back in Sydney with his ailing mother. Steve Smith will be leading the side in his stead while all-rounder Cameron Green has made himself available for selection for the third Test after recovering from an injury.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sourav ganguly indian cricket team india vs australia australia cricket team + 2 more
