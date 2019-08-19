Sourav Ganguly passes verdict on Ashes, throws challenge to other teams

cricket

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was impressed with the quality of cricket being played in the ongoing Ashes and has now challenged the other teams to raise the standard of their game in order to keep the quality of Test cricket relevant. The former skipper believed that Test cricket was ‘alive’ after an enthralling Test match at Lord’s.

In a rain-curtailed match at Lord’s England pushed Australia to a corner, but the visitors managed to hang on to a draw in a pulsating final day. Ben Stokes slammed a century and Jofra Archer took 3 wickets to reduce Australia to 154 for 6 when the match concluded.

Despite rain ruining almost two days of play, the second Test match was a riveting affair and has convinced the former Indian captain that with Test cricket ‘alive’, other teams need to step up and raise their standard. “The Ashes series has kept Test cricket alive...up to rest of the world to raise their standard,” Ganguly tweeted late on Sunday.

The" Ashes " series have kept test cricket alive .... upto rest of the world to raise their standards — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 18, 2019

With a 1-0 lead for the visitors, Australia and England will now lock horns in the third Test beginning Thursday at Headingley, Leeds.

Australia’s Steve Smith had to sit out Sunday’s play with concussion suffered when hit by a bouncer from Test debutant Archer during his 92 on Saturday -- the first time this series he had been out for under a hundred.

There was no doubt over the fact that debutant Jofra Archer was the star of the match as he ruffled the Australian batsmen with his pace and unnerving accuracy. He ended with five wickets in the match and was also responsible for Steve Smith being sidelined with a concussion.

“He’s come in and he really has made a massive impact, added a different dynamic to our bowling group and has given Australia something different to think about,” said Root about Archer at the end of the day’s play.

