Home / Cricket / South Africa star credits IPL for 'advantage' Proteas will have at 2023 World Cup: 'We understand those conditions'

South Africa star credits IPL for 'advantage' Proteas will have at 2023 World Cup: 'We understand those conditions'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 19, 2023 03:35 PM IST

A number of South African players regularly take part in the IPL and they will be looking to possibly end the team's famous drought in World Cup tournaments.

South Africa may have been recognised as arguably the best cricket team in the world on a number of occasions since their readmission in 1991, but famously have managed to win just one ICC trophy since then, which was the 1998 Champions Trophy. They will now have a chance to end that run and win their first World Cup title when they play the tournament in India later this year.

A number of South African players are integral part of their respective IPL squads(BCCI)
A number of South African players are integral part of their respective IPL squads(BCCI)

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada feels that the Proteas have a bit of an advantage because of the fact that many of their players are integral parts of a number of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. “Heading into the World Cup in India, I do think that we have an advantage because we have played in the IPL for so many years. We have played at most of the grounds, if not all, so we understand those conditions,” Rabada told South Africa's Independent Online news website.

While Rabada himself played for the Punjab Kings in the 2023 season, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Quinton de Kock are among South African players who are regulars for their IPL franchises, although de Kock found himself mostly on the bench this season with the Lucknow Super Giants.

Rabada spoke about the challenges of playing in India as a fast bowler. “Playing in India is really tough as a fast bowler on some of those wickets,” said Rabada, who has played 89 ODIs and taken 137 wickets in the format.

“I guess the challenge now, at the age that I am, is to know (and understand) the basic information that a newbie wouldn’t know. You are always learning and always looking to be as effective as you can be on different wickets. It is all about reading (the pitch) better and that is in combination with the goals that you set. Those two go in tandem – reading the conditions and executing your skills. It sounds very nonchalant and easy to say, but it is a very rigorous process and a tough one. That is the process that I am currently involved in. That is where I am," he said.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
kagiso rabada ipl cricket world cup + 1 more
kagiso rabada ipl cricket world cup
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out