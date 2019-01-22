South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI in Durban, live score and updates

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl in the second one-day international against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday.

South African captain Faf du Plessis said his team had been “a bit rusty” in the first match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday when they lost only two wickets but were unable to defend a total of 266.

Du Plessis said the decision to bowl was based on likely pitch conditions. “Generally the wicket is a bit slow during the day but at night it skids on and is a bit better for batting.” (Full scorecard)

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 17:36 IST