South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 3 from Cape Town: Live score and updates

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a hard-earned century to give the hosts a commanding 205-run advantage at the end of the second day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday.

Du Plessis failed to score in either innings in the first Test in Pretoria last week, but made 103 in a 226-ball knock as South Africa piled up 382 for six in reply to Pakistan’s 177 all out on the opening day.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 13:45 IST