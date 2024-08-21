South Africa's T20 World Cup heartbreak vs India 'tough to swallow at the time', says Markram: '…has got a bit better'

While the 2024 T20 World Cup final was a moment of joy and elation for the Indians, the South Africans were caught on the other side of the coin. While India's players, particularly seniors like Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma who were carrying the wounds of a number of failed campaigns to win a major trophy, were all over the Kensington Oval in Barbados, the Proteas, for whom it was the first major final in their history, were inconsolable after losing a final in which they had seemingly got themselves to a position from where defeat was improbable. Markram said that he took some time away from the game after the final which helped him process the outcome. (Getty Images)

It has been well over 50 days since that match and Aiden Markram, who captained South Africa in the tournament, said that he is looking to give himself as much time as is needed to move on from that defeat. "I should give it as much time as it needs," he told a press conference from Guyana on Tuesday. South Africa had beaten West Indies by 40 runs in the second Test at Guyana, thus sealing a series win.

"It was a tough one to swallow at the time. Definitely since then till now, it's got a bit better to handle; to deal with and to process and put to bed," said Markram.

‘Nice to get away from that and reset’

Chasing a target of 177, Heinrich Klaasen had got South Africa within 30 runs of victory off the last 30 balls by smashing 24 runs off the 15th over by Axar Patel. With him and David Miller in the middle for the Proteas with Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj still to come, South Africa were the runaway favourites.

Just as it looked like they may put the "chokers" tag to rest once and for all though, India strangled the batters for runs and the wickets started falling. Klaasen fell to Hardik Pandya in the 17th over while Jansen fell to Jasprit Bumrah in the 18th. Arshdeep Singh then gave just four runs in the 19th over and that left South Africa needing to score 16 runs off the last over. Pandya managed to dismiss Miller first ball thanks to a now-famous catch from Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa, quite incredibly, ended up falling seven runs short of the target.

Markram said that he took some time away from the game to make sure that he wouldn't have to deal with any conversations on the subject which has helped him. “Luckily I was able to take some time to get away from the game, get away from cricket conversations that would spark the discussion once again. It was nice to get away from that and to reset. Each individual processes it pretty much to themselves. Probably the most important thing is making sure you're at peace with how it all ended. So that you can move on and move forward.,” he said.