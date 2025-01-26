'Spoke with Gautam Gambhir, he said...': Tilak Varma reveals India head coach role in his match-winning knock

Tilak Varma, 22, rose several notches in stature by playing an unbeaten 72-run knock against England under immense pressure to guide India to a thrilling two-wicket win in the second T20I of the five-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Tilak Varma played an unbeaten 72 run knock off 55 balls to help India register a thrilling two-wicket win over England in the second T20I. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

Speaking after the win, Tilak Varma revealed the conversations he had with head coach Gautam Gambhir on the eve of the game and how it helped his game overall.

Tilak kept on losing partners at the other end in the chase of 166. However, he held his ground and took a special liking to Jofra Archer. Ultimately, he and Ravi Bishnoi took India over the line with two wickets in hand and four balls to spare.

“First of all, the wicket was slightly too paced, and other wickets were falling. So, actually, I was talking with Gautam sir yesterday. He said that ‘whatever happens, according to the situation you should play, you should be flexible in batting’,” said Tilak at the post-match presentation.

"Whenever the team needs, if you want 10 runs in an over, you can take the charge. Or else, if the low score or 7-8 runs if you need an over, he said to take that one boundary in the over and stand at the non-striker in the end," he added.

The left-handed batter has remained unbeaten in his last four T20Is. He has also recorded the most runs between dismissals in T20Is by registering 318 runs. His last four T20I scores are 107*, 120*, 19* and 72*.

"As the team discussed, left and right will be a good option to bat on there. For bowlers also, it will be slightly difficult. They should change their lines and lengths in between if they are batting left and right," said Tilak.

Tilak Varma reveals his game plan

Tilak Varma came into bat after Sanju Samson lost his wicket to Jofra Archer in the third over of the innings. The left-handed youngster ensured that India chase down the total of 166, despite stuttering in the middle phase of the game.

"Yeah, if you see, we already played in South Africa. So, the bowlers also slightly, actually it was more quicker than this in South Africa. So, actually we are prepared. But you know, Arch and Wood are really quick and they were bowling well. So, our guys also, everyone prepared well. And we worked really hard in the nets," said Tilak.

Speaking about his unbeaten partnership with Bishnoi for the ninth wicket, Tilak said, "I told Ravi, hold the shape and look to hit in the gap. So, if you see, he has done one flick against the fast bowler and one four for the living stand has been extraordinary. That gave us a little more, to finish the game a little more easier."