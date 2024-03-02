SRH might sack Aiden Markram, expected to name Pat Cummins new captain; Coach Dale Steyn to miss IPL 2024: Report

Sunrisers Hyderabad might make a massive change in their leadership group ahead of the upcoming season of IPL by changing their captain. The 2016 IPL champions are expected to name Australia's Pat Cummins as their new skipper after their miserable show in the last season under Aiden Markram's captaincy. SRH broke the bank in the IPL 2024 Players' auction to sign Cummins for a whopping INR 20.5 crore - the second most expensive player in the league's history. They were determined to sign the Australian ODI World Cup-winning captain with Daniel Vettori sitting beside the owner on the auction table. Pat Cummins is expected to become the new SRH captain

Vettori, the new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, works with Cummins in international cricket as a report in Cricbuzz suggested that the franchise might name the Aussie star as their new captain in the coming days.

SRH finished at the bottom of the points table last season after winning just four matches out of 14. The franchise has already made a big decision by parting ways with Brian Lara who was their head coach and replaced him with Vettori.

Meanwhile, Markram recently led SunRisers Eastern Cape, a subsidiary of the franchise, to their second back-to-back SA20 title but he failed to make an impact as skipper for Hyderabad thus far.

On the other hand, Cummins led Australia to World Test Championship and ODI World Cup titles in 2023 which bolstered his reputation as the skipper.

Apart from Cummins, SRH also signed two more overseas stars in Travis Head and Wanindu Hasaranga as it is going to be a tricky task for the team management to decide their four overseas options.

Meanwhile, the same report also suggested that Dale Steyn, SRH's bowling coach, will miss the upcoming season as he asked for a break from his duties. Meanwhile, he is expected to rejoin the franchise in IPL 2025 if everything goes well.

Stern was named SRH's bowling coach in IPL 2022 as he worked with several young talents in the squad and groomed them including Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi and others.

SRH IPL 2024 Squad: Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Pat Cummins, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.