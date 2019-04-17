SRH vs CSK, IPL 2019: Top 5 player battle to watch out for in Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Chennai Super Kings in a blockbuster Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

SRH have lost four games already this season and are coming into this match on the back of three successive losses. While as for CSK, they have won seven out of eight games and are on the cusp of sealing a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Some of the most renowned players in the world will be in action when the two teams clash so let’s take a look at some of the important player battles that could decide the outcome of this match.

David Warner vs Harbhajan Singh

Opener David Warner has been in sublime form in the ongoing edition of the IPL and has been leading the run-scoring charts since first week of the tournament. Against Chennai, he will have to come up against Harbhajan Singh in order to continue his rich vein of form. In the past, Harbhajan has bowled 85 deliveries to Warner has conceded just 97 runs. More importantly, Bhajji has dismissed Warner thrice in IPL previously.

Kane Williamson vs Shardul Thakur

SRH skipper Kane Williamson has been in and out of the team this season due to injury and that has hampered his form in the tournament. Williamson will be eager to get back in rhythm as soon as possible but he is likely to find it difficult against CSK and Shardul Thakur. The medium-pacer has bowled 25 deliveries to Williamson and has given just 31 runs. Shardul has picked the wicket of Williamson twice in the IPL.

Manish Pandey vs Ravindra Jadeja

Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey has been going through a bad patch and things aren’t going to be easy for him against high-flying CSK. Over the years, Pandey has struggled against spinner and CSK have loads of them in their ranks. Ravindra Jadeja holds a good record against Pandey, having given just 15 runs off 23 deliveries and he has also picked his wicket twice before.

Ambati Rayudu vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu has been hot and cold in the tournament thus far and it has also seen his opening slot snatched away by Faf Du Plessis. Rayudu needs some runs under his belt but will have to deal with Bhuvneshwar Kumar first in this clash. He has score 63 runs of 51 Bhuvi deliveries in the past but has been dismissed by his Indian teammate twice as well.

MS Dhoni vs Rashid Khan

Skipper MS Dhoni has bailed his team out time and time again this season and will look for a similar performance against SRH. In the past, Dhoni has been found wanting against Rashid Khan as the wily Afghan spinner has managed to keep him quiet somehow. Off 22 Rashid deliveries, Dhoni has scored just 14 runs at a strike rate of 63.6. Dhoni has also been dismissed by Rashid once before in the IPL.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 11:53 IST