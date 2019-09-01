e-paper
Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga achieves massive T20I record with two wickets against New Zealand

Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi’s record of 98 wickets.

cricket Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:26 IST
AFP
AFP
Kandy
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Colin Munro.
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Colin Munro.(AP)
         

Sri Lanka paceman Lasith Malinga Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with his 99th scalp in the first match against New Zealand, surpassing Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi. Malinga, who retired from Test cricket in 2011 and played his farewell one-day international in July, bowled Colin Munro in the first over of the New Zealand chase to equal Afridi’s record of 98 wickets.

The 36-year-old then cleaned up Colin de Grandhomme, for 44, to achieve the feat in his 74th T20 match of his illustrious career. Afridi, a leg-spinner who also captained Pakistan, played 99 T20 matches.

Malinga is a quick known for bowling yorkers with his slinging action, made his T20 debut against England in 2006.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 22:26 IST

