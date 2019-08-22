Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Day 1 live scorecard and updates

cricket

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 13:39 IST

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live:

Toss: After a long delay due to rain and outfield, the toss finally took place in the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand second Test match at Colombo. Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to bat first. Both sides have made one change to their sides, Colin de Grandhomme came in for Mitchell Santner in New Zealand’s side while Sri Lanka replaced Akela Dhananjaya with Dilruwan Perera.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara

New Zealand (Playing XI): Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 13:37 IST