Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live score and updates in Pallekele

cricket

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:53 IST

Live Updates: Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Colin Munro, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Seth Rance, Todd Astle, Scott Kuggeleijn

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Kusal Perera(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lahiru Madushanka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 18:52 IST