Saturday, Aug 17, 2019

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Day 4 live score and updates

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Follow live updates of Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 through our live commentary

cricket Updated: Aug 17, 2019 15:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper BJ Watling watches during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot as New Zealand's wicketkeeper BJ Watling watches during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)(AP)
         

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live updates:

 

Day 3 Report: New Zealand, who trailed Sri Lanka by 18 runs in the first innings, finished on 195 for seven and a target around 200 could prove tricky for the hosts. It was a thrilling day’s Test match with both teams fighting tooth and nail for the initiative and at stumps on day three New Zealand emerged on top thanks to the efforts of Watling, who finished unbeaten on 63.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 15:48 IST

