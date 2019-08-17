Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Day 4 live score and updates

cricket

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand live updates:

Day 3 Report: New Zealand, who trailed Sri Lanka by 18 runs in the first innings, finished on 195 for seven and a target around 200 could prove tricky for the hosts. It was a thrilling day’s Test match with both teams fighting tooth and nail for the initiative and at stumps on day three New Zealand emerged on top thanks to the efforts of Watling, who finished unbeaten on 63.

