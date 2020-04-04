e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Star Sports to show India’s wins over Pakistan amid lockdown

Star Sports to show India’s wins over Pakistan amid lockdown

For Indian cricket fans across the country, Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster and the “Home of Cricket” will showcase thrilling nail-biting matches between India and Pakistan, featuring encounters from World Cup and Asia Cup

cricket Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of India vs Pakistan.
File photo of India vs Pakistan.(File)
         

The pre-match buzz of an India-Pakistan match or a series drums up quite a crescendo weeks before the two teams actually arrive. Add the element of a contest between the two cricketing powerhouses in a World Cup and the noise level and anticipation reaches fever pitch. For Indian cricket fans across the country, Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster and the “Home of Cricket” will showcase thrilling nail-biting matches between India and Pakistan, featuring encounters from World Cup and Asia Cup.

Also read: ‘He is a standout’: Former Australia all-rounder names best young talent in India

Starting from Saturday, the special screening of these matches till Friday. On Saturday, the World Cup 1992 encounter between the two teams will be shown, which will be followed by the 2016 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

It will be followed by a screening of 1996 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday, along with 2017 Champions Trophy encounter between the two cricketing giants.

Hindustantimes

The week-long “Mauka Mania” will also feature India’s scintillating win over Pakistan in 2003 World Cup where Sachin Tendulkar smashed 97 runs and took Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners. The package will end with India’s 2019 World Cup win over Pakistan in which Rohit Sharma smashed 140 runs in 113 balls.

The matches will be shown onn Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Coronavirus crisis: Govt puts curbs on exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect
Cloth, scissors, sewing machine: Govt’s DIY guide on making masks at home
Cloth, scissors, sewing machine: Govt’s DIY guide on making masks at home
What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid
What PM Modi’s call for switching off lights means for the grid
Biomedical waste from quarantine homes remain a potential hazard
Biomedical waste from quarantine homes remain a potential hazard
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Sachin vs McGrath and Sachin vs Akhtar: EX-AUS player picks big difference
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
Fact check: Shah Rukh never donated Rs 45 cr to Pakistan. Here’s the truth
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
A car that emits water vapour: Is BMW’s i Hydrogen NEXT the cleanest car ever?
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
Americans advised to wear masks, but Trump says ‘don’t see myself doing it’
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news