Star Sports to show India’s wins over Pakistan amid lockdown

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:08 IST

The pre-match buzz of an India-Pakistan match or a series drums up quite a crescendo weeks before the two teams actually arrive. Add the element of a contest between the two cricketing powerhouses in a World Cup and the noise level and anticipation reaches fever pitch. For Indian cricket fans across the country, Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster and the “Home of Cricket” will showcase thrilling nail-biting matches between India and Pakistan, featuring encounters from World Cup and Asia Cup.

Starting from Saturday, the special screening of these matches till Friday. On Saturday, the World Cup 1992 encounter between the two teams will be shown, which will be followed by the 2016 T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

It will be followed by a screening of 1996 World Cup encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday, along with 2017 Champions Trophy encounter between the two cricketing giants.

The week-long “Mauka Mania” will also feature India’s scintillating win over Pakistan in 2003 World Cup where Sachin Tendulkar smashed 97 runs and took Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners. The package will end with India’s 2019 World Cup win over Pakistan in which Rohit Sharma smashed 140 runs in 113 balls.

The matches will be shown onn Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi.